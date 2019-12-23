Ranchi: A jubilant Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren celebrated Monday his party’s winning spree in the Jharkhand Assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home here.

The counting of votes, has thrown up a clear mandate for the tribal party and its pre-poll allies – the Congress and the RJD.

Hemant even gave a photo-op to the waiting TV camerapersons and news photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his home. The media waited for over half-an-hour as the scheduled press conference was delayed.

Hemant also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents – his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mother Roopi Soren. “I am happy with the results, his mother told the waiting newsmen.”

A little later, the man who is preparing for a second stint as Jharkhand Chief Minister appeared before the media for a brief while.

“The people of Jharkhand have given us mandate and I thank them for that… Today, a new chapter will begin for the state, and the chapter will prove to be a milestone. Today, the time has arrived to fulfill what Jharkhand was created for,” the 44-year Hemant Soren told reporters.

“I am grateful to Lalu (Yadav) ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji for their support. Today, the state’s voters have given a clear mandate,” added the chief minister-designate.

Hemant, who was Jharkhand’s fifth Chief Minister and currently the leader of the opposition, is set to return to the top post, having been the face of the alliance in the state. He would be succeeding BJP’s Raghubar Das, who was the first Chief Minister in the state to complete a five-year term.

Since its formation in 2000, Jharkhand had nine governments and three stints of President’s Rule.

One of the key figures in the statehood movement and a two-time Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant came into politics early. From 2009 to 2013, he was the deputy of Chief Minister Ajun Munda, when the party supported the BJP-led government. Central rule was declared in the state after the JMM withdrew support in January 2013.

In July the same year, Hemant took over as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, the country’s youngest, at the age of 38 years. However, his reign for little more than a year as the BJP came to power in 2014.

In his 17-month tenure, Hemant is known for bringing progressive policies like 50 per cent reservation in government jobs for women, and played an instrumental part in tackling the Maoist insurgency in Saranda, West Singhbhum through a mix of development initiatives and security measures.

Agencies