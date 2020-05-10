Mumbai: Singer Jubin Nautiyal unveiled his new song titled “Meri Maa” as a tribute to all mothers. The track is written by Danish Sabri and is composed by Javed- Mohsin.

“While our Corona warriors keep us safe, our mothers are holding the family together at home and giving us courage and hope. To me they are nothing short of frontline warriors as they keep us going through these difficult times. A song that pays tribute to mothers was always on my bucket list,” Jubin said.

“Meri Maa”, which is available on YouTube, features footage from the films “Taare Zameen Par” and “Yaariyan”.

It is presented by T-Series.