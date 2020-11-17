Mumbai: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a song titled Bewafa tera masoom chehra, and it features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon. The romantic song has been composed by Rochak Kohli.

Speaking about her chemistry with Karan, Ihana said: “Karan is a thorough gentleman. The chemistry that we created on-screen was instant and natural. Although this is the first time we are worked together, we really clicked and became friends. I have learnt so much from him in so little time.”

Bewafa tera masoom chehra also stars Amardeep Phogat.

Reacting to the track, a user commented: “Beautiful song.”

Another one wrote: “Loved it. Refreshing.”