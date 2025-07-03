Bhubaneswar: As the state prepares to celebrate Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, two Odia films inspired by the Trinity are set to hit screens July 4, offering audiences a devotional cinematic experience deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual identity. The first film, Shree Jagannathanka Nabakalebara, is a grand cinematic adaptation of the deeply spiritual ritual of Nabakalebara, where the wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are ceremonially replaced. After the success of its stage show, Sai Shradha Production Trust is bringing this revered story to the big screen. Directed by Saubhagyalaxmi Jena (Bini) and co-produced with Dilip Kumar Jena, the film is based on the book Nabakalebara by Shankar Tripathy.

The movie features an ensemble cast including Siddhant Mohapatra, Suryamayee Mohapatra, Jyoti Ranjan Nayak, Sivani Sangita, Pinky Pradhan, Sritam Das, Kuna Tripathy, Meghna Mishra, and Navpreet Arora, among others. The second release, I Am Kalia, takes a more intimate approach to devotion, focusing on the unwavering faith of Lord Jagannath’s devotees in modern times. Directed by and starring Harihar Mohapatra, the film is presented under the banner of Lee Bliss Entertainment and portrays the enduring spiritual bond that people continue to share with Lord Jagannath. The film also features a unique cast, including renowned Russian theatre actress Aniya, along with Kuna Tripathy, Pushpa Panda, and Satwaki Mishra. The story is written by Monalisa Mahapatra, while Subash Sahu is the producer of the movie.