Angul: Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in this district Wednesday. Sources said Mandodaga Sahu, a woman from Baghuabol village under Bagadia police limits in Chhendipada forest area, was harvesting paddy on her farmland when an elephant from a 22-member herd came there, grabbed her with its trunk and trampled her.

Tensions flared in the village as locals surrounded the police and forest officials, demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. The protesters allowed the body for conduct of a post-mortem after they got assurances from officials that her family would be provided with Rs 60,000 and other government assistance within 24 hours.

In another incident, Brundabana Sahu, 59, from Boudabada village under Kaniha police limits, was killed by a tusker on National Highway 53 near Bhalubasanala. The incident occurred when Sahu was on his way to Bajrakote Haat early Wednesday morning. Enraged locals blocked the road for four hours demanding compensation for the victim’s family and a government job for one of the family members. The blockade was withdrawn after officials assured the protesters of compensation.