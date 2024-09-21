Baripada: Forest personnel recovered the carcass of a female elephant near Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district, Friday. The elephant is estimated to have been around 45 years old. Although the exact cause of the jumbo’s death is unclear, poaching is suspected to be the reason. According to information received, Forest personnel found the carcass near a stream in Baliadhipa forest area of Bangiriposhi range under Baripada Forest Division and informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). Soon, a medical team arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

According to the Forest Department, the autopsy will be conducted and videographed Saturday in the presence of a veterinary team, forest officials, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), rangers, a scientific team and independent witnesses. Blood samples will be sent to the lab to determine the exact cause of death through examination and analysis, they added. Two months ago, a six-year-old elephant died after coming in contact with electric wires in Chiakhai area under Nakichua section of Rasgovindpur range in this district. Similarly, a female elephant had died due to electrocution in Jamushuli village of Saitpur Panchayat under Betnoti range, September 12.

Animal lover Bibhudatta Das expressed concerns that authorities are trying to cover up their failures by citing diseases like anthrax as the cause of pachyderms’ death. Former wildlife caretaker Bhanumitra Acharya stressed that the Forest Department’s responsibility and commitment to elephant protection are highly essential. No communication could be achieved with the Baripada DFO.