Keonjhar: Forest officials Saturday recovered the carcass of a 20-year old tusker from Sarabeda jungle near Jokapani village under Pallahara forest range and on the fringes of Keonjhar district.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained while locals suspected it to be a case of poisoning.

On being informed, Dhanaji Major, divisional forest officer of Angul, Duryodhan Jerai, forest range officer and forest officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

People also rushed to the spot while some were seen worshiping the animal. Locals alleged that two elephants had died in a month in the same forest due to alleged negligence of forest officials.

They alleged that elephant menace had become a regular affair in the area as the animals often stray into villages and damage paddy and vegetables crops.

The animals damage properties and destroy human lives, the villagers said.

When questioned about the reason behind the animal’s death, the forest officials remained tightlipped. The exact reason of the death could be ascertained after the probe report comes in.

Forest officials said a post-mortem will be conducted and the tusks trimmed before burying the carcass.

PNN