Keonjhar: Man-elephant conflict has taken alarming proportions in Keonjhar district as 40 pachyderms have died due to various reasons during last seven years in this district while as many as 66 persons perished in jumbo attacks in the same period.

Several crores are being spent and hundreds of employees are working towards the protection of elephants. The forest officials are also keeping track of the animals’ movement alerting their offices about their presence in a particular area.

They are also alerting the local residents about the presence of herds in their areas through SMS and public address systems.

However, despite all such efforts 40 elephants have died due to various reasons in the last seven years while 66 human lives were lost during the same period. Moreover, as many as 241 persons have been injured in elephant attacks.

Notably, four elephants succumbed owing to various reasons during past one and half months. Among them, two were electrocuted, one was killed in train mishap and another died after sustaining critical injuries after falling into a pit.

The Forest Department has taken action against the railway official for the elephant death due to train-hit and against 13 persons for the electrocutions. However, no action has been taken against any forest official. This has sparked strong resentment among the environmentalists as they urged the state government to take strong measures for protection of the gentle giant and reduce man-elephant conflict.

According to available data, two elephants died in 2017-18, three in 2018-19, six in 2019-20, seven in 2020- 21, seven in 2021-22, 11 in 2022-23 and four elephants till date in 2023-24. Similarly, nine persons were killed and 26 injured in elephant attacks in 2017-18, 14 persons died and 30 were injured in 2018-19, nine were killed and 38 injured in 2019-20, six died and 49 were injured in 2020-21, 13 persons succumbed and 55 were injured in 2021-22 and 12 persons were killed and 43 injured in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, three persons have been killed so far in 2023-24. Among the injured, 12 have been maimed in elephant attacks and living a life of utter hardship and deprivation. Several houses have been flattened, and properties and crops destroyed by the marauding elephants.

When contacted, Additional ACF Ashok Das said various steps were being taken to check elephant deaths. People are being alerted in advance and warned not to venture into the jungle where there is presence of an elephant herd around them. Compensation is being provided in cases of death and injury as well as for crops loss and destruction of houses as per government norms.

Tribal leader Bhagirathi Singh said that people are forced to drive away the elephants to protect their crops and properties as a proper assessment for compensation is not being done.

Environmentalist Bimbadhar Behera said elephant deaths are occurring as people are drawing live electric wires on elephant corridors to protect themselves and their crops. He said this can be checked by giving away proper compensation to the affected people and taking measures to protect their lives and properties. Moreover, they should be sensitised about the value of the animal in maintaining ecological diversity and urged not to kill elephants.

It is alleged that no action is taken against the forest officials for dereliction of their duty and instead the wrongdoers are being protected, environmentalist Harekrushna Mohanta said. This has given rise to resentment among people and is reflected in the hostility between the Forest, Railways and Power officials.

