Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a farmer was trampled to death by an elephant while guarding crops at his farmland late Friday night at Dhaunradadar village under Agalpur block in Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Sriram Biswal, a resident of Dhaunradadar village.

According to locals, the farmer had been to his farmland Friday night to guard his crops. Meanwhile, a wild elephant attacked him following which he died on the spot.

Expressing outrage over the incident, the deceased’s family as well as villagers demanded compensation from the administration.

Notably, an elephant trampled an elderly man Hrudyananda Mallick to death near Sogar Salua Square in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district November 5 morning.

According to locals, the elderly man had gone to relieve himself in the morning when he came face to face with the pachyderm. The elephant lifted him on its trunk and tossed him to the ground leading to Mallick’s death on the spot.

The presence of wild elephants in the area has left the residents panic-stricken.

PNN