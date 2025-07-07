Phulbani: Three Maoists, including two women, hailing from Chhattisgarh Monday surrendered before security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Made Beti alias Champa, a divisional committee member of the BGN (Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali) division of the CPI (Maoist) outfit, Raju Dodi alias Ajay (area committee member) and Admo Madvi alias Manju (area committee member) of the KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the outlawed organisation.

They surrendered here before senior Odisha Police and CRPF officers, including IGP, Southern Range, Niti Shekhar, Kandhamal superintendent of police and CRPF’s 127 battalion commandant.

“They surrendered as they were disillusioned because of the intensified and sustained combing operations, and also due to the attractive surrender policy of the government,” Kandhamal SP Harish BC said.

“We have intensified combing operations in Maoist-affected areas to curb LWE activities in Kandhamal,” Harish added.

The surrendered cadres were involved in several violent incidents in both Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“We once again appeal to all the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Niti Shekhar told reporters.

