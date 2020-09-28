Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a farmer was trampled to death by an elephant while guarding crops at his farmland late Sunday night at Bedapada village under Hindol forest division in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Bholeswar Dehury, a resident of Bedapada village.

Forest officials reached the spot Monday morning, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to locals, three farmers had been to their farmland Sunday night to guard their crops. Meanwhile, a wild elephant attacked them following which Bholeswar died on the spot while the other two had a narrow escape.

Expressing outrage over the incident, the deceased’s family as well as villagers demanded compensation from the administration.

Notably, an elephant trampled an elderly man to death in the district recently.

According to locals, the elderly man had gone to relieve himself in the morning when he came face to face with the pachyderm. The elephant lifted him on its trunk and tossed him to the ground leading to his death on the spot.

The presence of wild elephants in the area has left the residents panic-stricken.

PNN