Dhenkanal: Panic gripped Jamuchakada village under Hindol range of Dhenkanal district after a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant Tuesday morning.

According to locals, the victim was going to Dhenkanal hospital on a two-wheeler. Unexpectedly, he came face to face with the jumbo that trampled him after he fell down while trying to run for his life.

Forest department officials reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for postmortem.

The family members of the deceased have demanded compensation from the Dhenkanal forest department.