Baripada: In the last few days, elephants have caused extensive damages in various areas of Betanoti and Rasgobindapur blocks in Mayurbhanj district.

Having lost their sleep over the persistent jumbo menace in some areas, the affected people have demanded compensation for the damages.

According to reports, many affected people met the DFO and demanded immediate steps to pay compensation within 10 days. They also warned of agitation and sit-in protests outside the DFO office if their demands were not met.

The reports said, a herd of elephants has strayed from Similipal and are holed up in the area. As night falls, they enter human habitations and go on a damaging spree.

“They break houses and gobble up stored paddy and rice. Many people have been injured in elephant attacks,” locals said, Locals said, the animals get holed up in forests and come out at night to damage properties.

In a memorandum to the DFO, the affected people have sought assistance for the injured and the bereaved families. People have also appealed to the Forest department to drive away the animals.

PNN