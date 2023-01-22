Parjang: Two persons were killed Saturday in separate incidents of elephant attacks in this area under Dihadol forest section of Dhenkanal forest division and district. The deceased were identified as Alekh Nayak,65, of Khalapala village and Bari Nayak,70, a woman, of Parjang area.

The twin incidents have spread panic among the locals in the respective areas. According to available reports, Alekh died when he was out to attend nature’s call to a nearby ground. The elderly man came face-to-face with a tusker which attacked and left him dead on the spot.

Similarly, Bari had gone to answer nature’s call to an open ground behind a farmhouse at Gandataila in Parjang area. There a tusker attacked her and trampled her to death. On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

They started tracking the movement of the animal and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Parjang community health centre. On being informed, zilla parishad member Nirakar Pradhan of zone 2 met and condoled the bereaved families.

He alleged that negligence of the Forest department is responsible for the deaths as elephant attacks are taking place frequently. He urged people to remain cautious about the elephants and their entry into human habitats.

PNN