Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors Wednesday evening demanded that a 30-member delegation be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an email reply sent at 5:23pm to the chief secretary who had invited them to the meeting at 6pm Wednesday, the medics also mentioned two other demands that the meeting should be live telecast to keep it transparent.

The junior doctors, however, did not clarify whether they would be present at the meeting to be held at the state secretariat.

