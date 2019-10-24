Baripada: Vigilance sleuths Thursday arrested a junior engineer on charges of accepting bribe and amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Gagan Kumar Bindhani. He was posted as a junior engineer at Puri Sadar.

The bribe amount has been seized from his possession. The chemicals on Gagan’s hands matched with the notes confirming acceptance of bribe, Vigilance said.

According to the vigilance, acting on a tip off, the anti-corruption wing Thursday laid a trap and caught Bindhani red-handed while he was accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, a team of officers conducted a raid on the ancestral house of the accused at Ananda Baazar under Betnoti block in Mayurbhanj district.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets including his movable and immovable properties is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Till last reports came in, the raids were underway.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths Wednesday morning said they have conducted raids at multiple places in Bhubaneswar and Balasore of an Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department Sarbeswar Senapati on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

