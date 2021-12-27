New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls. After counting was complete Monday, it was found that the BJP had come second best with 12 wards. The national convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the party’s victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab which will go to Assembly polls early next year.

Kejriwal congratulated AAP’s winning candidates and the workers. He also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen ‘honest politics’ of the AAP, rejecting the ‘corrupt politics’ of its rival parties.

Eight of the remaining nine wards went to the Congress while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one ward. It remains to be seen what AAP will do to ensure clear majority in the municipal body.

“The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics,” Kejriwal tweeted. “Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change,” he added.

Current Chandigarh Mayor and BJP candidate Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP’s Damanpreet Singh, who won by a margin of 828 votes in Ward No.17.

Also read: Jolt for BJP in Chandigarh Municipal polls as AAP takes control

AAP leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha called his party’s performance a ‘trailer’ before next year’s Assembly polls. Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. This time, the number of wards in the city was increased from 26 to 35.

Traditionally, the municipal elections, held every five years, see a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress. However, the AAP’s entry made the contest this time triangular.

Former mayor and BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil lost to AAP’s Jasbir Singh by 939 votes from Ward No. 21. In Ward No. 25, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Vijay Kaushal Rana was defeated by Yogesh Dhingra of AAP by a margin of 315 votes. BJP’s senior leader Heera Negi lost from Ward No. 22 to AAP’s Anju Katyal by a narrow margin of 76 votes.