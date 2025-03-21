New Delhi: Justice Harish Tandon was Friday appointed as the next chief justice of the Orissa High Court, the law ministry said.

He is at present a judge of the the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier this month recommended the elevation of Justice Tandon as the chief justice of the Orissa High Court.

The office of the Orissa HC chief justice fell vacant in January following the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh.

Justice Tandon was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in April 2010 and has been functioning there since then.

PTI