Los Angeles: The legal clash between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has intensified with the public release of private text messages, adding a provocative layer to their ongoing dispute.

In a move to defend himself against Lively’s sexual harassment allegations, Baldoni launched a website, unveiling previously unseen communications between himself, Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

According to a report by people.com, one notable exchange reveals Lively comparing herself to “Khaleesi” from Game of Thrones, referring to Reynolds and her friend Taylor Swift as her “dragons.” She allegedly suggested that her powerful allies could influence the project’s direction, implying pressure on Baldoni to accommodate her creative input.

In another set of messages, Lively reportedly used jovial language, which Baldoni’s legal team argues contradicts her portrayal of an uncomfortable work environment. Additionally, texts from Reynolds express enthusiasm about collaborating with Baldoni, further complicating the narrative.

These revelations have ignited public debate, with supporters on both sides interpreting the messages to bolster their respective views. As the legal battle unfolds, the court of public opinion remains sharply divided, eagerly awaiting further disclosures.

OrissaPOST cannot independently verify the authenticity of the text messages released on Justin Baldoni’s website. The contents of the messages are part of an ongoing legal dispute, and the accuracy and context remain subject to further scrutiny by the courts.

PNN & Agencies