Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber broke down in tears in a new social media post without his wife Hailey Bieber.

The singer took to his Instagram Sunday and shared a string of pictures in a carousel post on the photo-sharing platform. And in one of the offerings, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker could be seen getting emotional, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Sharing 10 recent pictures as part of a photo dump, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his daily life.

But midway through the selection of photos, Justin caught fans off-guard with two photos that saw tears streaming down his face.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the front-facing camera was very close up, with the tears incredibly visible.

Justin’s high emotions were also apparent. Fans were quick to spot how his wife, Hailey, 27, wasn’t included in his post.

Although she did leave a comment under it, with her making a joke that her husband is a “pretty crier”.

In the comment section, fans were quick to pick up on the crying snaps and Hailey’s comment.

One person said: “Are you okay bro?” while another speculated: “Is that a sign?” which seemingly referenced the recent split rumours that have plagued the pair.

“I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis,” someone else said, while another penned: “Justin, what happened? Why are you crying?”

Back in March, divorce rumours were going wild on social media, forcing Hailey to take to her Instagram to clear up any speculation of a possible split.

“Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong (sic),” she penned at the time.

She went on to add that the claims are “made out of thin air” and “come from the land of delusion”.

