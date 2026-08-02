Baripada: A juvenile accused escaped from the Juvenile Court premises in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district Saturday after allegedly fleeing through a skylight in a toilet, police said.

The boy, a resident of Kalikapur in Baripada, reportedly sought permission to use the toilet while being escorted by police for a court appearance. He is alleged to have escaped through a skylight, evading police custody. Police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at various locations to trace the juvenile.

The accused had earlier been lodged at the Juvenile Home in Raurkela in connection with a case (189/26) registered at Bhanjapur police station. He was brought to the Baripada Juvenile Court from Raurkela Saturday after obtaining the court’s permission for his production. However, while under police escort, the juvenile allegedly gave police the slip and escaped from the court toilet.

An investigation into the incident is underway.