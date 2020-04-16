Rome: Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi will conclude their self-isolation very soon, possibly on Thursday. Italian Serie A champions Juventus have confirmed the pair was free from COVID-19 Wednesday after the second swab tests provided negative results.

Daniele Rugani became the first player in Serie A to have tested positive for coronavirus last month. Then Juventus teammates Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for coronavirus,” said a Juventus statement.

“The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime,” the statement added.

Reports have suggested Dybala was also close to full recovery, but Juventus have not confirmed the news yet.

Matuidi became the second player from Juventus to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Having joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017, Matuidi made 31 appearances this season. He scored once and provided assists for three goals.

Meanwhile, English Premier League side Arsenal will continue paying employees and casual workers their full salaries until the end of May. However, the club won’t use the governments furlough scheme, officials said Wednesday.

The top-flight Premier League season has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Tottenham Hotspur had reversed Monday their decision to use the government’s furlough scheme for some non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic after drawing flak from supporters.

IANS