Kolkata: South actress Kajal Aggarwal has started shooting for her upcoming film Uma in Kolkata. The actress plays the female protagonist in the film.

The film, which is being helmed by Tathagata Sinha, will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the city. The other cast members are yet to be revealed.

“KAJAL AGGARWAL: ‘UMA’ SHOOT STARTS TODAY… #Uma – starring #KajalAggarwal – has commenced start-to-finish shoot in #Kolkata today… Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha… Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group],” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Monday.

KAJAL AGGARWAL: 'UMA' SHOOT STARTS TODAY… #Uma – starring #KajalAggarwal – has commenced start-to-finish shoot in #Kolkata today… Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha… Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]. pic.twitter.com/xtAGinWqUW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2021

Kajal also expressed in a tweet that she is “super excited” because this is her first time in the City of Joy.

On the work front, Kajal was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta’s John Abraham-starrer gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

The actress will next be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, co-starring the Telugu superstar’s son Ram Charan. She plays Chiranjeevi’s love interest in the film directed by Koratala Siva.

Acharya also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani among others. The film was supposed to release on May 13 but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid.