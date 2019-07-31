Mumbai: Nisha Aggarwal might have taken voluntary retirement from acting, but the south beauty is regular on Instagram, keeping her fans updated. She still has a huge fan following and keeps on uploading pictures of her day to day life.

She is equally loved by fans like her sister Kajal Agarwal. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself chilling in a pool. The recent photographs of the actress fetched her ‘Floating Beauty’ tag as she was just staying afloat and feeling the moment while being in the pool. What made the photograph even more appealing is the scenery. Nisha might have retired but she still has it in her to set the temperatures soaring.

Have a look at some of her Instagram pictures.