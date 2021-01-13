Mumbai: Actress Kajol Wednesday shared a hilarious way to avoid all things that make her fat, and fans sure are amused.

On Instagram stories, she shared a post that read: “I’ve decided I’m ignoring all the things that make me fat…Mirrors, Scales, Opinions…”

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, the Renuka Shahane-directed women-centric digital release, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy.

The film, written and directed by Shahane, also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices.

“Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” release on Netflix January 15.