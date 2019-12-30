New Delhi: Actor Kajol who is busy with the promotion of her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has said that she has been ‘betrayed’ by Saif Ali Khan… all in good humour though. The film also stars Saif and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn.

Now Kajol, who has found the promotion of the film quite exhausting took to her Twitter handle Monday to give a hard time to Saif who is busy holidaying with family in Switzerland. Here’s what Kajol wrote to pull Saif’s leg. “You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also… Hope you read this in Switzerland.” Though Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse, we would love to see the his response to the tweet written by Kajol.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is making the most of the holiday season with his wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Kajol and Saif’s fourth film in tandem. The two have worked together in Hameshaa, Yeh Dillagi and Bambai Ka Babu. Saif and Ajay have also featured in a few movies together. Among them are Omkara, Kachche Dhaage and LOC: Kargil.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut and it has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to hit the screens January 10, next year. Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma have also played pivotal roles in the film. However, the film will face stiff competition with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Agencies