Mumbai: Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen together on the big screen after a long time in the film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is going to hit the screens January 10.

Both Kajol and Ajay are busy with promotional work for the movie. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist and Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Kajol in an interview talked about her first meeting with husband Ajay, how they fell for each other, got married and started a family. She also talked about the painful memories of her two miscarriages.

Kajol shared a post on her Instagram. In it, she revealed that during the shooting of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), she had a miscarriage. In an interview to Instagram’s popular page Humans of Bombay, Kajol said, “We met on the sets of Hulchul 25 years ago. I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out – he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends.”

“I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!” she added.

“We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together,” she added.

“We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day,” she said.

“Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that– it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that the couple was previously seen in films Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and You, Me Aur Hum.