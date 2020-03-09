Kesinga: Kalahandi Collector Gavali Parag Harshad paid a visit to Kesinga block for land identification for two rural parks in the block. During his visit, he conducted ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the two rural parks in the block after the identification of land.

He visited the Jawahar High School in Balasi gram panchayat and promised to provide ‘all required facilities’ for the school. He also directed the headmaster to make a list of the required items for the development of the school.

Of the two rural parks, one will be constructed at Siv Mandir near Masanibandh village in Balsi gram panchayat while another rural park will be at Sirola gram panchayat.

District Project Officer, Kesinga BDO Praffula Kumar Oddu and other officials of the block office were part of the Collector’s programme.