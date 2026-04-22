Kesinga: Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi Wednesday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and submitted a 20-point memorandum, demanding a direct train service from Kesinga to Bhubaneswar and the establishment of a locomotive repair factory at Narla.

She also sought stoppages of several trains at Narla Road station, including Visakhapatnam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express and Bilaspur–Tirupati Express, which had been halted during the Covid period. She also requested stoppages at Rupra Road station.

The MP further demanded stoppages for trains such as Dhanbad–Alleppey Express, Ahmedabad–Puri Express, Sambalpur–Nanded Express and Samata Express at Nuapada.

She also sought a two-minute halt of the Junagarh–Bhubaneswar train at Deypur railway station.

Among other demands, she called for the construction of an overbridge at Narla Road and introduction of a new train service from Bhubaneswar via Rayagada, Koraput and Titlagarh.

She also demanded early completion of the 30-km Bhawanipatna–Kesinga railway line, submitting a sketch along with the memorandum. She said more than 100 rice mills in Kesinga and Bhawanipatna face transportation difficulties for paddy and rice movement and sought rail connectivity for the sector.

The 20-point charter includes several proposals to improve rail connectivity across Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bolangir districts.