Jajpur: Following incessant rains in the area, hundreds of houses at Kendudipi village under Danagadi block in Jajpur district have been completely waterlogged for past several days, a report said.

According to reports, the residents stay to the north of a railway line which stretches into Kalinganagar Industrial Complex.

The land level, according to sources, got higher on the side of railway line after completion of project thererby causing water congestion. Due to lack of proper drainage of rainwater, residents towards the side of the railway line face grave difficulties every rainy season..

A large number of families have been residing on Plot No.-733 of Khata No.-73 for over 40 years. It is known that, the residents were displaced for this railway line project in Kalinganagar. On the other hand, they were not rehabilitated by the district administration.

“Despite complaints made in writing to the district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, Kalinganagar Additional Collector, Jajpur Superintendent of Police and local tehsildar for many times, the district administration shows no interest in resolving the issue”, some residents namely Lakshmi Rout, Kailash Barik, Keshab Barik, Sanatan Barik, Baidhara Barik, Dinabandhu Barik, Ramesh Barik and Adikanda Barik said.

However, views of Kalinganagar Additional Collector and Danagadi tehsildar could not be obtained for the purpose.

PNN