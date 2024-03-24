Sundargarh: In the heartland of Jhurimal Van Surakhya Samiti (VSS) in Sundargarh district, a beacon of hope shines bright amidst the shadows of adversity.

Kalpana Patel, a 50-year-old entrepreneur, has ignited a remarkable transformation in her community through the art of indigenous (Desi) poultry farming, defying odds and setting a new standard for rural entrepreneurship.

The tale of Kalpana’s resilience begins with the crushing blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, which ravaged livelihoods and pushed countless families into despair. Forced to shutter her family’s 20- 20-year-old grocery shop, Kalpana, along with her husband Udit Patel and only daughter Rosy, faced a dire financial crisis compounded by medical hardships and personal loss. Amidst these trials, Kalpana’s indomitable spirit refused to yield.

Despite setbacks, she found a ray of hope through the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP-II) and the unwavering support of Jhurimal Vana Surakhya Samiti in Sundargarh district. With a Rs50,000 revolving fund, expert guidance, and vital market connections, Kalpana embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship that would redefine possibilities. In just one year, Kalpana’s venture blossomed, yielding an impressive income of Rs1.42 lakh. Her indigenous poultry farming, steeped in authenticity and natural methods, captured the essence of traditional practices while also embracing modern support systems.

Her success story extended beyond financial gains. This encompassed innovations like her handmade incubator machine that symbolised the fusion of low-cost technology with high-impact results. From humble beginnings with 30 hens, Kalpana’s determination and the collaborative efforts of OFSDP-II have propelled her enterprise to new heights. Today, her model stands as a testament to the potential of rural entrepreneurship, offering a roadmap for others in her community to follow suit.

As Kalpana’s business flourishes, the spotlight now shines on replicating her model across other VSS areas. With widespread economic growth and empowerment on the horizon, her journey epitomizes the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, illuminating pathways to prosperity in rural India.

Kalpana says, “Though our family was plagued by despair, the OFSDP-II bestowed upon us a direct opportunity for livelihood. For this, we owe a debt of gratitude to the Sundargarh DFO, Ujalpur FMU, our Jhurimal VSS, and the staff of partner social and voluntary outfit ‘Sewak’. In the days ahead, I plan to establish a larger indigenous poultry farm, aiming to generate an income exceeding Rs50,000 per month and provide employment opportunities to women in the village.”

