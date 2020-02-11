Mumbai: Today is the death anniversary of Kamal Amrohi, a great director of Hindi cinema. Born 17 January 1918, Kamal said goodbye to this world 11 February 1993.

His Hindi films include Mahal (1949), Pakeezah (1972) and Razia Sultan (1983). He established Kamal Pictures (Mahal Films) in 1953 and Kamalistan Studio in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1958.

Not only a great director, Kamal was also a great writer. Apart from all these, Kamal was often in the news for his personal live.

Kamal loved, and married a beautiful actress of his time, Meena Kumari, but their love did not last long. They lived together for a total of 11 years.

Kamal and Meena’s love story was very interesting. Kamal signed Meena for a film which was never made. But they fell in love during the process. They fell in love and married 14 February 1952, Valentine’s Day in a much private ceremony. Only Amrohi’s friend Baaqar Ali and Meena ‘s younger sister Madhu were aware of this development.

Meena came to Amroha in 1958, five years after her marriage to Kamal Amrohi. Despite being separated from Kamal, Meena kept her professional life in the forefront and was always available for his ex-husband’s films.

Kamal Amrohi had three children with Mehmoodie: two sons, Shandaar and Taajdaar, both of whom worked with him in Razia Sultan, and a daughter, Rukhsar Amrohi. He had no children with Bilkis Bano, Meena Kumari and his fourth wife.

Son Shandaar died 21 August 2011 in Goa. He was survived by his wives, Shahida Amrohi and Khursheed Naqvi Amrohi. He was laid to rest in Mumbai the following day. Amrohi’s grandsons Mashhoor Amrohi and Bilal Amrohi are also actors.