Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania August 6.

The candidates under consideration include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a spokesperson for her campaign said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Harris and her pick will appear together in places of six other battleground states next week after Philadelphia, including western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The list of candidates narrowed Monday with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer both indicating they were out of the VP sweepstakes.