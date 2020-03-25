Baliguda: Kandhamal police adopted Wednesday a new initiative to embarrass the violators of the lockdown by shaming them.

Baliguda SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik and his team were involved in one such shaming operation. They caught a group of lockdown violators and forced them to hold posters reading: “I am a selfish person, I may put society in danger by roaming around and I am not sorry for this.” The SDPO and other officials then took photos and videos of the lockdown violators and circulated it in various social media platforms.

It should be stated here that in spite of repeated appeals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, some people in the state seem to have little regard to the lockdown implementation. In the process not only are they endangering their own lives but also that of others. Both the Centre and the State government have time and again said that at present the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing.

However, with some people here in this district continuing to violate the lockdown rules with impunity, police decided to shame them. They feel that this process will raise awareness among the locals and the violation of lockdown will be prevented.

PNN