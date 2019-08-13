Phiringia: Ongoing monsoon rain has washed away the road constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) between Nedipadar and Jargipadar villages under Phiringia block of Kandhamal district sparking resentment among the locals.

The villagers alleged that the construction of a road connecting their village to other parts within two kilometres radius such as Sikhabadi, Telangarana, Kandupadar, Rugudisahi, Jargipadar and Pandupadar was stopped midway due to laxity on part of the contractor entrusted with the job. Meanwhile as many as 1,000 local residents are facing difficulties and this problem has thrown normal life out of gear in the area.

The bridge over Puneninala near Salaguda –Nedipadar was washed away recently due to the incessant rainfall for which the local villagers of Salaguda panchayat are unable to move towards Gochapada and Phiringia. A number of villages in this area get flooded during the monsoon owing to lack of proper infrastructure, they further alleged.

PNN