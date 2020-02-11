Mt Maunganui (New Zealand): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hoped Tuesday for a full-strength squad for the Test series against India after managing the limited overs leg with injury-ravaged outfits.

Williamson was all smiles after his side completed a 3-0 sweep of India in the ODI series with a five-wicket victory in the final game, avenging their 0-5 hammering in the preceding five-match T20 series.

“We are expecting all of those guys to be fit for the first Test and they’ve been tracking nicely. It’s an exciting opportunity against one of the best sides in the world,” Williamson said.

“It’s part and parcel of the game that guys get injured. We’ve obviously had a lot of that in recent times to deal with but there have not been any excuses. Guys have come in to try and play the roles that they’re given to the best of their ability and learnt a heap along the way,” added the Kiwi skipper.

The skipper said that the limited-overs’ leg would not have much bearing on the ensuing two Tests, though they can still look to carry a bit of confidence from the 3-0 ODI series whitewash of the visitors. The Test series starts in Wellington on February 21.

Williamson praised his side’s effort in inflicting on India their first ODI series whitewash since 1989.

“It was an outstanding effort and a very clinical effort from the guys and I think the way we fought back with the ball was outstanding and the partnerships throughout that chase were brilliant as well,” Williamson pointed out.

Williamson said New Zealand played smart cricket in the series and put pressure on the opposition. The Kiwis blunted Indian bowling attack’s threat with ease in this series, in particular Jasprit Bumrah who went wicket-less in the three ODIs.

“We know that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all of the formats. So he’s a threat when he has a ball in his hand but I think there’s too much to look into it. He’s obviously back into his cricket after a period of time off as well. But from what I saw, he’s bowling very nicely,” Williamson said.

