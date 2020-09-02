Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut openly claimed Tuesday that filmmaker Karan Johar is the main culprit of the Bollywood movie mafia. This is the latest of Kangana Ranaut’s attack on film maker and producer Karan Johar.

Kangana has been vocal for a while about the alleged Bollywood mafia. She has said that the mafia promotes star kids over outsiders. Now in her latest attack, she posted her accusations against Johar on her verified Twitter account. She also tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India.

“Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me,” Kangana tweeted.

Kangana’s tweet came in response to a user who tweeted: “Sushant’s GYM Partner is Exposing how Bollywood m@fia Karan Johar made Drive Movie just to Trap & block Sushant Singh Rajput from doing further projects in Bollywood.”

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana has reopened the conversation about nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. She has said that the industry promotes star kids over outsiders.

In a series of tweets posted last week, Kangana had also alleged that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in B-Town parties.

“If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bollywood,” she had tweeted.