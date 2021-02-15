Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut told the Bombay High Court here Monday, through her lawyer, that none of her tweets had ever incited violence or caused any criminal acts. She sought quashing of the FIR registered against her for sedition by Mumbai Police. The High Court will continue hearing the arguments February 26. The interim protection from arrest granted to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli will continue till then.

Kangana’s counsel Rizwan Siddique told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale that the actor had not committed any wrong through her tweets. He said the magistrate’s court in suburban Bandra had erred in allowing registration of an FIR against Kangana on charges including sedition. Siddique urged the High Court to quash the lower court’s order as well as the FIR.

“There is absolute non-application of mind in the (Bandra) court’s order. Even the sections invoked against me do not constitute any offence. None of my tweets have invoked any reactions from the public. They will not attract a punishment as they were not followed by violence. What happened after the tweet? Was there any criminal act after my tweets?” Siddique told the high court on behalf of Kangana.

The actor and her sister Rangoli had challenged the order of the magistrate’s court. The order was to initiate criminal proceedings against them and the subsequent summons issued by the Mumbai Police.