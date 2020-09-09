Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh. Immediately after landing Kangana Ranaut faced protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. On her arrival, Kangana was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.

Kangana flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight. She landed here at around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is here. All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport.

“The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac,” the official said.

The 33-year-old actress has been provided Y-Plus category security cover by the Centre. “She (Kangana) was escorted out of the airport from the domestic terminal gate. She was then taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security,” informed the official. There is huge police deployment at her Khar residence, near which some Sena workers have gathered, he added.

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.