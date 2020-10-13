Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is in attack mode again and this time also it is the Shiv Senal-led MVA government in Maharashtra which is her target. The other two allies of the government are NCP and the Congress. In a fresh attack Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut claimed the Maharashtra government is being run by goons. She also took a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Nice to know ‘Gunda’ government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena,” Kangana tweeted.

Kangana’s post comes as a reaction to the row between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They have been involved in controversy over the issue of reopening temples in the state.

Koshyari was making a case for permitting people to visit temples, closed since lockdown was clamped March 23. The governor had asked Thackeray: “You have been a strong votary of Hindutva… Have you turned ‘secular’ yourself, the term which you hated?”

In response, Thackeray said what the governor mentioned about ‘Hindutva’ was absolutely correct.

“However, I don’t need a certificate on Hindutva from anybody, nor do I have to learn it from anyone. Those giving a warm welcome to people who compare my state and its capital (Mumbai) with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir don’t fit in my Hindutva,” Thackeray had declared. It was obvious he was referring to Kangana’s meeting with the governor.

Last month, Kangana was involved in a war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders. This happened after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban.

Meanwhile the actress has run into rough weather for another of her tweets in which she has described those protesting against the farm bills as ‘terrorists’. The tweet was written September 21.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” she had written.

Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against Kangana because of the said tweet. The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation.