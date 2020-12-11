Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra while tweeting about the farmers’ protest that continues in the National Capital Region.

Kangana launched attacks at Diljit and Priyanka after several Twitter users shared pictures of protesting farmers demanding the release of a few activists arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote: “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

The actress also claimed that Diljit and Priyanka were “misleading and encouraging” the agitation, sharing that they would be “hailed by the left media” and given awards.

In multiple tweets, she wrote: “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

Earlier this month, she was involved in an ugly Twitter war with Diljit.

IANS