Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the hashtag that has been trending throughout Wednesday Twitter, demanding the suspension of her verified account on the microblogging site.

Even as netizens felt Kangana’s account should be suspended owing to her tendency at alleged hate speech on Twitter, the actress reacted saying if her account is suspended she would exit the virtual world and show the real Kangana Ranaut to the real world.

Responding to the hashtag #SuspendKanganaRanaut, the actress tweeted: “Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut …. please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable, now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni.”

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut …. please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Netizens are apparently disturbed by Kangana’s now-deleted tweet where she wrote: “Time to take their heads off.”

Allegedly, the tweet was aimed at the makers of the web series Tandav. The recently released web series has courted controversy because sections of viewers felt it had allegedly insults Hindu gods.

Earlier in the day, Kangana tweeted informing that her account was temporarily restricted. The actress slammed the “liberal community” for allegedly reporting her account to Twitter and referred to the microblogging platform CEO Jack Dorsey as “chacha”.

Kangana had written: “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted. They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai, magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable.”