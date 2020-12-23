Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who is in controversy due to political rhetoric, shared a bikini photo of her on social media Wednesday. She is seen sitting in the middle of a beach. However, the act earned her heavy trolling as social media users trolled her fiercely. Some expressed their displeasure over the photo, while some appreciated it. For example, a user gave her a moral lecture and wrote that she should learn something from the character of Jhansi’s queen.

This photo is from Kangana’s Mexico Trip. While sharing the picture the actress wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum, a little island in Mexico ❤.”

Recently, Kangana had shared her new year plans that she wants to visit Kedarnath to see eight Jyotirlinga. Her post read as, “A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanath ji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, now I want to visit Kedarnath to catch a glimpse of the eight Jyotirlinga in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and what about you? (sic).”

Reactions of the social media users