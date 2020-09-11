Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is in the news because of a row with the Maharashtra government. Kangana Ranaut turned her attention Friday to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She said that Sonia must intervene and stop the harassment of women.

Kangana’s comment likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir triggered a spat with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena. It’s coalition partners the Congress and NCP were also irked by Kangana’s statement. She however, remained unperturbed and said history would judge Sonia’s ‘silence and indifference’.

“Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? (sic)” the actor posted on Twitter.

See links: https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1304271586527191040

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1304269911674556420

Kangana is often in the news for her provocative statements. She said Sonia had grown up in the west and lived in India. So she must be aware of the struggles of women.

“History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene @INCIndia,” she added in another tweet.

Kangana’s office here faced action Wednesday for ‘illegal’ alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actor has been aggressively criticising the Maharashtra government on Twitter since she returned Wednesday here. Kangana took on the government Thursday again by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for ‘misusing power’. She asserted that her voice won’t be suppressed.

The Queen actor has been given Y-plus category security, posted a series of tweets comparing the BMC to goons. She termed the Maharashtra government a ‘milavat sarkar’ and recalling Marathi culture and pride.