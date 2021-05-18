Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae, upon hitting Mumbai Monday, caused a lot of destruction in the state. Amid this, Hindi film industry celebrities urged fans to stay indoors. Now, Kangana Ranaut has urged Mumbaikars to plant saplings in their areas to protect the land from encroachment.

Kangana took to her Instagram story and wrote, “All the trees that are falling in the cyclone are brutally chopped and thrown away. BMC should plant saplings in their place or else, people around will encroach that land and put concrete over it making it infertile and dead. If BMC can’t do, Mumbai people must take responsibility. Let’s take responsibility of own areas.”

Kananga’s post went viral on social media.

The situation in Maharashtra has worsened due to the storm. Communication services and electricity supply have collapsed and hundreds of homes are damaged. Trees and electric poles have been uprooted at several places due to a storm. At least six people have died in Maharashtra.

The airport was shut through the day and the Bandra-Worli sea link closed, as was the city monorail service. Temporary shelters have been set up across the city.

Waterlogging was reported from low-lying areas of the city such as Mahalaxmi, Andheri, Hindmata, and King’s Circle. Nearly 480 reports of tree or branch-fall were recorded from across the city besides electric short-circuit at 17 places.