Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of snowfall in her hometown Manali and said that she is missing the laddus made by her mother and the pahadi meat that her father makes.

She has shared several stunning pictures of her snow-covered bungalow in Manali on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her snow-covered house in Manali, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories: “Yah sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega.”

In the second picture of the house, she wrote: “Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat, definitely missing seasonal skiing.”

Kangana is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency, which she earlier tagged as a musical drama.

The actress will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency and is also the director. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Sarwesh Mewara’s Tejas, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. Her film The Incarnation: Sita is in pipeline.