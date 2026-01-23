Bhubaneswar: The majestic Kankrej bull has emerged as one of the prime attractions at the state-level Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha 2026 (MPSO-2026), which commenced here Wednesday. Globally admired for its legendary ‘Sawai Chal’—the regal king’s gait—the Kankrej bull stands as a remarkable symbol of power, grace, and performance among India’s indigenous cattle breeds.

Renowned for its proud walk, commanding posture, and calm yet dominant temperament, the Kankrej bull has long been associated with royalty, endurance, and strength. Its presence at the event has drawn widespread admiration from breeders, conservationists, and livestock enthusiasts alike. The five-year-old bull on display exemplifies the classic characteristics of the breed, featuring distinctive lyre-shaped horns, a strong skeletal frame, and a well-proportioned physique. Standing at an impressive height of five feet and weighing approximately 700 kilograms, the animal reflects excellent growth, robustness, and functional efficiency.

Recognised as a superior dual-purpose breed, the Kankrej is highly valued for its exceptional draught power as well as its strong genetic potential for milk production and crossbreeding programmes. Its ability to thrive in harsh climatic conditions, resistance to diseases, and long working life make it a preferred choice among progressive farmers across the country.

To ensure optimal health and peak performance, the bull is maintained under a meticulously planned nutritional regimen. Its daily diet includes green gram, oil cakes, broken wheat, concentrated feed, chickpea, rice bran, and sesame bran—providing a balanced mix of protein and energy essential for muscle strength, stamina, fertility, and overall vitality.

The monthly expenditure on feed and maintenance amounts to approximately Rs 40,000, reflecting the premium level of care extended to this elite animal. With its royal gait, powerful frame, and versatile utility, the Kankrej bull continues to represent the excellence of India’s indigenous cattle heritage. It is not merely an animal, but a living legacy of tradition, strength, and sustainable livestock development, attracting growing interest from breeders, conservationists, and livestock enthusiasts across the country.