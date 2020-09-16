Bangalore: Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) here. Diganth and Aindrita were interrogated in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. Both Digantha Machale and Aindrita Ray were summoned by the CCB. They will be asked to appear again for further inquiry at a later date. This information was given by Bangalore Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

“In connection with this case (drug case), we had summoned Diganth and Aindrita Ray. They appeared for the inquiry. A detailed inquiry was done and we got lots of information,” said Patil.

Diganth also talked to reporters after being questioned by the CCB. Diganth said the probe in the case was in progress and he and his wife were cooperating with the investigation. “We will come (again to appear before CCB) if we are summoned,” the actor said.

Diganth made his debut with the Kannada film Miss California in 2006 and has acted in a number of movies. Aindrita started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie Meravanige. She is an actor of Bengali origin. Aindrita is best known for her performance in the movie Manasaare. In it she played the role of a mentally-challenged girl.

Meanwhile, an African national identified as Benald Udenna has been arrested in this city. He allegedly supplied drugs to rave parties. “He (Udenna) is an important peddler who supplied drugs to these (rave) parties,” Patil said. He has been taken into police custody.

The CCB has registered two cases in connection with a drug racket involving the Kannada film industry. It has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others. The CCB is on the lookout for at least seven others.

The CCB took up the investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently arrested three people. Among them was a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs.