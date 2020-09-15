Bangalore: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bangalore has been probing the drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors. Members of the Central Crime Branch swooped down Tuesday on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva here. He is the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva.

The CCB also said it has asked an actor couple to depose before it Wednesday.

“Notice served on Diganth and Aindrita to appear before CCB at 11.00am tomorrow,” the CCB said in a brief note to the media.

Diganth, as Diganth Manchale is popularly known, had made his debut in the Kannada film in Miss California in 2006. He has acted in many movies but the most successful are Gaalipata, Pancharangi and Lifeu Ishtene and Parijata.

Diganth’s wife Aindrita Ray is a Bengali by origin. She started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie Meravanige. She is known for her performance in the movie Manasaare, in which she played a mentally-challenged girl.

Aditya is also an accused in the case. He is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the Karnataka capita. They have targeted those who arrange rave parties. Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection. Also nine arrests have been made, police sources said.

In a statement, the CCB said, ‘search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva’s house near Hebbal. The residence is called the ‘House of Life’.

The police team stormed into Aditya’s grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal Lake. The search is continuing at present. The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Aditya to organise parties.

Those arrested in the case include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people. Among them was a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs. It has been alleged that she was supplying them to Kannada film actors and actresses.