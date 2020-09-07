Bangalore: A court here Monday extended police custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi by five more days. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a few days back.

The Central Crime Branch of Bangalore presented Ragini before the First ACMM court through video conference. It was done as her police custody got over Monday. The court extended her police custody for five days.

“Today Ragini was produced to the Court and on CCB request. The court granted five days police custody of Ragini,” Bangalore Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Also read: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs case

According to police sources, the actress, who was arrested Friday, has not been cooperating with the investigation. This prompted the police to seek her custody for another five days. Sources said the actress had deleted all her messages from her mobile phone. This was done in order to wipe out the digital evidence. However, the CCB officials managed to retrieve the data.

In the drug case involving high profile people, six including Ragini have been arrested so far. Hunt is on for seven others named in the twin FIRs.

Those at large include former minister late Jeevaraj Alva’s son Aditya Alva. According to police, Aditya’s house in the posh Sadashivanagar here is locked, raising suspicion that he must be hiding in Mumbai.